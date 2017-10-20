Vatican City

Pope warns against justification by appearance (2)

Such people are 'soap bubbles', Francis says

Vatican City, October 20 - Pope Francis on Friday warned against people who want to appear "just and good" but who are "all dirty" on the inside. Their hearts contain "no substance", said the pope during Mass at the Santa Marta residence where he resides. "They lead a life of hypocrisy" and have "no truth", he added. This is why Jesus tells us "to pray in secret, to put on a painted face when fasting so no knows and to not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing when giving to the needy", Francis said. Those who "justify themselves by appearances" are merely "soap bubbles", he concluded.

