Limited steps forward at EU summit - Gentiloni (2)

Brussels, October 20 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday that modest progress had been made at EU summit. "I think that, on some of the issues of greatest interest for the EU and for our country, there were steps forward at the European Council, albeit limited ones". Gentiloni said Friday that Italy was now seen as "exemplary" over its approach to the Mediterranean migrant crisis by its EU partners. "I was struck, satisfied and proud of the fact that our country, which for a period of time had been at the centre of several challenges, rows and accusations... today is seen as a country that has given an exemplary response to human traffickers, which has obtained important responses and must be supported on the political and financial levels," he said at the end of the EU summit.