Ischia

G7 govt-provider alliance against Web terror - Minniti (2)

Joint action at Raqqa to get information agst foreign fighters

G7 govt-provider alliance against Web terror - Minniti (2)

Ischia, October 20 - Interior Minister Marco Minniti said after a Group of Seven meeting Friday that "today a great alliance between government and big providers in the name of the principles of freedom has started to take its first steps," commenting on a deal with Web giants to block terror content. "Internet is an extraordinary vehicle for freedom which cannot be called into question. We can win this fight against the malware of terror and hatred", Minniti said. The G7 interior ministers also decided to take "joint action to gather and share information" at Raqqa, the fallen Syrian capital of Islamic State, Minniti said after the summit. Minniti said Raqqa could now become "an extraordinary mine of information". He said "we must gather it and share it to have a clear picture of the threat." Minniti stressed that this will help provide proof in courts against foreign fighters.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Non solo Vasco nell’estate 2018

Non solo Vasco nell’estate 2018

Insegnante sospesa dal servizio per maltrattamenti a studenti

Insegnante sospesa dal servizio per maltrattamenti a studenti

Accorinti non è più sindaco metropolitano

Accorinti non è più sindaco metropolitano

di Domenico Bertè

Migranti alla Gasparro, protesta dei residenti

Migranti alla Gasparro, protesta dei residenti

Vasco, Negramaro e una sorpresa a Messina

Vasco, Negramaro e una sorpresa a Messina

di Rosario Pasciuto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33