G7 govt-provider alliance against Web terror - Minniti (2)

Ischia, October 20 - Interior Minister Marco Minniti said after a Group of Seven meeting Friday that "today a great alliance between government and big providers in the name of the principles of freedom has started to take its first steps," commenting on a deal with Web giants to block terror content. "Internet is an extraordinary vehicle for freedom which cannot be called into question. We can win this fight against the malware of terror and hatred", Minniti said. The G7 interior ministers also decided to take "joint action to gather and share information" at Raqqa, the fallen Syrian capital of Islamic State, Minniti said after the summit. Minniti said Raqqa could now become "an extraordinary mine of information". He said "we must gather it and share it to have a clear picture of the threat." Minniti stressed that this will help provide proof in courts against foreign fighters.