BoI motion incident, not strategy, says Calenda (2)

Rome
20/10/2017
Rome, October 20 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda on Friday sought to downplay a controversial parliamentary motion by the ruling Democratic Party (PD) this week critical of the Bank of Italy. "Above all, this is an incident and the sooner it ends the better for the country," Calenda said. "There is no strategy, but they underestimated what they were doing and the venue where it was being done. "If if had been a strategy, it would have been a very serious error".
Le altre notizie
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Accorinti non è più sindaco metropolitano
di Domenico Bertè
Vasco, Negramaro e una sorpresa a Messina
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online