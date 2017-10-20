BoI motion incident, not strategy, says Calenda (2)

Rome, October 20 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda on Friday sought to downplay a controversial parliamentary motion by the ruling Democratic Party (PD) this week critical of the Bank of Italy. "Above all, this is an incident and the sooner it ends the better for the country," Calenda said. "There is no strategy, but they underestimated what they were doing and the venue where it was being done. "If if had been a strategy, it would have been a very serious error".