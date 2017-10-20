Brussels

Italy now seen as exemplary on migrants - Gentiloni (2)

Premier 'satisfied and proud'

Italy now seen as exemplary on migrants - Gentiloni (2)

Brussels, October 20 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday that Italy was now seen as "exemplary" over its approach to the Mediterranean migrant crisis by its EU partners. "I was struck, satisfied and proud of the fact that our country, which for a period of time had been at the centre of several challenges, rows and accusations... today is seen as a country that has given an exemplary response to human traffickers, which has obtained important responses and must be supported on the political and financial levels," he said at the end of the EU summit.

