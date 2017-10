Berlusconi says left wants to occupy positions on BoI (2)

Rome, October 20 - Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi, leader of the opposition, centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party, said Friday that occupying positions of power was the aim of the ruling Democratic Party (PD) with a controversial parliamentary motion this week critical of the Bank of Italy. "My position on the Bank of Italy was of utmost transparency and clarity," Berlusconi said. "I denounced the old vice of the left of occupying positions and, at the same time, said that the desire to check what happened in recent years us understandable". He added that there was no "axis" with PD leader Matteo Renzi.