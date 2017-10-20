Electoral law faces 179 amendments in committee (2)

Rome
20/10/2017
Rome, October 20 - The head of the Senate's constitutional affairs committee, Salvatore Torrisi, said Friday that 179 amendments had been presented to the Rosatellum 2.0 bill for a new election law. He said voting would start Monday at 16:00. The bill, which has cleared the Lower House, is staunchly opposed by several opposition groups, above all the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). The M5S says it is designed to stop it winning next year's general election. It was furious that the bill was pushed through the House with the help of three confidence votes. The confidence tool, which limits lawmaker's ability to change a bill or hold it up, may be used again in the Upper House, where the numbers are even tighter.
