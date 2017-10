Tussle over FN 'March on Rome' continues

Rome, October 20 - A tussle over a 'march on Rome' by New Force (Forza Nuova, FN planned for next week is continuing with the far-right extraparliamentary group refusing to say whether it will abide by a ban on it taking place. Rome police have said the march should not take place in any way following instructions of Interior Minister Marco Minniti. The original March on Rome on October 28, 1922, ushered in the 20-year reign of Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.