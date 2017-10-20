Half of Italian population over 45 - ISTAT (2)

Rome, October 20 - Italy is not as young as it used to be, ISTAT said in a report on Friday. The national statistics agency said that half of the population is now over 45, while in 1957, half were under 31. "In the 1950s Italy was one of Europe's youngest countries," the report said. "It has aged more and more quickly than other countries... "The median age of the Italian population has moved by over 15 years in 60 years". It said similar phenomenon were registered in other countries, but with less intensity, with a move in the median from 32 to 43 in the EU as a whole.