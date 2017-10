Amatrice mayor to stand for Lazio governor - report

Rome, October 20 - Amatrice Mayor Sergio Pirozzi is reportedly set to run to be Lazio governor in upcoming regional elections. Pirozzi was widely praised for his work for the Lazio town, which was devastated by the August 2016 earthquake in central Italy. Most of the 299 people killed in the quake were in Amatrice. The online edition of daily newspaper Il Messaggero reported that Pirozzi will stand at the helm of a centre-right civic list.