Brussels

Tusk says EU to give Italy more help on migrants

Member states will have to give 'sufficient funding'

Brussels, October 19 - European Council President Donald Tusk said at the EU summit on Thursday that the bloc is ready to give more help to Italy to cope with the Mediterranean migrant crisis. "We have spoken about how to help Italy manage the central Mediterranean route," Tusk said. "The leaders agreed to offer Premier (Paolo) Gentiloni stronger support for the Italian work with the Libyan authorities. "We have a real opportunity to close the route". Migrant arrivals from Italy in recent months have fallen sharply since Italy struck a deal with Tripoli featuring support for the Libyan coast guard. Tusk asked the member states to give a total of 100 million euros for the European Fund for Africa, in particular Libya, by the end of the year.

