Three children, father dead after Como fire (2)

Milan, October 20 - A 49-year-old man and three of his children - two girls and a boy - are dead after a fire at a home in Como, sources said Friday. Another boy is in hospital in Cantù in a serious condition. The father was found dead in the home and is thought to have committed suicide, the sources said. The fire is said to have gripped a flat on the top floor of an apartment building. Material was found piled up in the apartment, which could suggest the fire was lit by someone on the inside, sources said.