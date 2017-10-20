Rome

Soccer: Lazio, Atalanta win in Europa League, Milan held

Rome side lead Group K thanks to 3-1 win at Nice

Rome, October 20 - Lazio and Atalanta both lead their Europa League groups after wins on Thursday, as do AC Milan, even though their poor recent form continued when they were held to a goalless draw Greek team AEK at the San Siro. Lazio have a perfect record of nine points from three games in Group K after coming from behind to beat Nice 3-1 in France. Italian forward Mario Balotelli opening the scoring for the hosts, but Lazio stormed back with a goal by Felipe Caicedo and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's double. Atalanta top Group E with seven points thanks to a 3-1 win over Apollon Limassol. Milan are also top of Group D with seven points, but pressure is on coach Vincenzo Montella due to his side's poor recent results in Serie A.

