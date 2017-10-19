Lucca Comics 2017 dedicated to heroes

Milan, October 19 - The 51st edition of Lucca Comics and Games is dedicated to paper, pixel and celluloid heroes and especially to the flesh-and-blood kind that meet each year to celebrate the fantasy worlds of comics and games. Following the success of the 2016 edition (800,000 visitors and 271,000 tickets sold) Europe's top event dedicated to comics and fantasy books, games and films returns with exhibitions, panel discussions, performances and over 600 guests from November 1-5. Robert Kirkman, creator of 'The Walking Dead', comes to Italy for the first time for the preview of the TV movie 'The Walking Dead: The Journey So Far' and meetings with fans. Fellow American and Eisner Award winner Raina Telgemeier will also be present. She is the protagonist of one of the exhibitions that opened on October 14. Other names to look out for at Palazzo Ducale are guests Taiyo Matsumoto, Sio and Michael Whelan, illustrator for Asimov and Stephen King and creator of the poster for Lucca Comics. The programme also includes exhibitions of work by Igort, Arianna Papini, Federico Bertolucci and Raphael Lacoste and encounters with Tite Kubo, Zerocalcare, Leo Ortolani, Giacomo Bevilacqua, Gipi and many others. American science fiction writer Timothy Zahn, author of the Star Wars novels, will take part in initiatives to mark the 40th anniversary of the epic space saga which also include a concert of sound tracks. Cristina D'Avena will return to the main stage on November 4, while 'Una ballata per Corto Maltese' will be performed at Teatro del Giglio on November 1. However, the spill over into the streets of Lucca thanks to cosplayers and parades, such as the Zombie Walk. The Netflix underground area presents 'Stranger Things' and there will also be screenings of episodes and previews of 'The Handmaid's Tale' and 'Vikings' (TIMVISION), 'The Big Bang Theory' (Infinity) and the new series 'Long Road Home' (Fox). Luca Miniero and Frank Matano will present the film 'Sono Tornato' and a focus on 'Justice League' in the Warner Bros pavilion in Piazza S. Michele. The experiences linked to videogames, from the crystal pyramid near the city walls for 'Assassin's Creed: Origins' to the US WWII general headquarters with military vehicles from the period for 'Call of Duty WWII', are also not to be missed.