Formula E set to arrive in Rome

Rome, October 19 - Formula E, the circuit for 100% electrical cars, is set to arrive in Rome April 14 with a 2.8km track in the southern EU district. Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag said at the presentation of the event that "the budget earmarked for this event is average compared to the other cities, because the streets are very good here...it'll be around 10 million euros." Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said the event "shows we're not nay-sayers" after Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi last year nixed an Olympic bid. Raggi said the E-prix showed that "Rome is not a museum but a leader in innovation". The E-prix calendar starts December 2 in Hong Kong and ends July 28 in Montreal. The Rome circuit, with 21 turns, will go past a number of iconic sites in EUR: Massimiliano Fuksas' Nuvola (Cloud) convention centre, the Palazzo dei Congressi, the Salone delle Fontane, and the Obelisk. Thursday's presentation took place in the Nuvola.