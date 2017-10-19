Taxi unions confirm general strike 21/11 (2)

Rome
19/10/2017
Rome, October 19 - Italy's taxi unions on Thursday confirmed a November 21 strike against the reorganisation of the sector contained in a government decree. Speaking after talks on the decree, Unica Taxi Cgil national coordinator Nicola Di Giacobbe said "we confirm the November 21 general strike and we will call workers to the maximum mobilisation". He said after talks with Deputy Transport Minister Riccardo Nencini that "the decree is unacceptable...let the government and ministries decide, either they're with healthy forces or they've chosen the deregulation of the public sector at the hands of current illegal operators and multinationals who introduce and use IT and hi-tech gangmastering". In Di Giacobbe's view "that way you don't improve services, you don't create employment, but only tax evasion and exploitation of other people's work".
Le altre notizie
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Violenza su una bimba, arrestato 26enne
di Rosario Pasciuto
Calabria, in programma 19mila assunzioni
di Antonio Morello
Il mercato del pesce
sottratto alle cosche
di Arcangelo Badolati
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online