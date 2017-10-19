Taxi unions confirm general strike 21/11 (2)

Rome, October 19 - Italy's taxi unions on Thursday confirmed a November 21 strike against the reorganisation of the sector contained in a government decree. Speaking after talks on the decree, Unica Taxi Cgil national coordinator Nicola Di Giacobbe said "we confirm the November 21 general strike and we will call workers to the maximum mobilisation". He said after talks with Deputy Transport Minister Riccardo Nencini that "the decree is unacceptable...let the government and ministries decide, either they're with healthy forces or they've chosen the deregulation of the public sector at the hands of current illegal operators and multinationals who introduce and use IT and hi-tech gangmastering". In Di Giacobbe's view "that way you don't improve services, you don't create employment, but only tax evasion and exploitation of other people's work".