Tourist killed by falling stone in Florence basilica (3)

Florence, October 19 - A 52-year-old Spanish tourist was killed Thursday after being struck by an "architectural element" that fell off the top of a nave in Florence's Santa Croce Basilica, sources said. A fairly large piece of a capital came crashing down from 20 metres up and hit the man on the head, they said. Medical teams rushed to the spot but were unable to revive the man, who was visiting the church with his wife. Santa Croce is one of the Tuscan capital's best-known churches.