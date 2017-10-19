Florence

Tourist killed by falling stone in Florence basilica (4)

In Santa Croce

Tourist killed by falling stone in Florence basilica (4)

Florence, October 19 - A 52-year-old Spanish tourist was killed Thursday after being struck by an "architectural element" that fell off the top of a nave in Florence's Santa Croce Basilica, sources said. A fairly large piece of a capital came crashing down from 20 metres up and hit the man on the head, they said. Medical teams rushed to the spot but were unable to revive the man, who was visiting the church with his wife. The Basilica di Santa Croce (Basilica of the Holy Cross) is one of the Tuscan capital's best-known churches. The basilica is the principal Franciscan church in Florence, Italy, and a minor basilica of the Roman Catholic Church. It is situated on the Piazza di Santa Croce, about 800 metres south-east of the Duomo. The site, when first chosen, was in marshland outside the city walls. It is the burial place of some of the most illustrious Italians, such as Michelangelo, Galileo, Machiavelli, the poet Foscolo, the philosopher Gentile and the composer Rossini, thus it is known also as the Temple of the Italian Glories

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Acciuffata la coppia killer

Acciuffata la coppia killer

di Vinicio Leonetti

Non solo Vasco nell’estate 2018

Non solo Vasco nell’estate 2018

Violenza su una bimba, arrestato 26enne

Violenza su una bimba, arrestato 26enne

di Rosario Pasciuto

Calabria, in programma 19mila assunzioni

Calabria, in programma 19mila assunzioni

di Antonio Morello

Il mercato del pesce sottratto alle cosche

Il mercato del pesce
sottratto alle cosche

di Arcangelo Badolati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33