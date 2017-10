Don't open doors, windows says smog-hit Turin (3)

Turin, October 19 - Turin's town council on Thursday told residents not to open doors and windows amid a smog outbreak. The call came after the concentration of PM10 particles jumped to 114mcg/cm, more than double the 50 mcg/cm limit. "In such a critical situation," the city environmental department urged citizens to adopt "a series of precautions: avoid prolonged physical activity outdoors and in particular for the elderly, children and individuals with cardio-respiratory problems, to remain as much as possible behind closed doors, also avoiding to open doors and windows". Turin is one of several northern Italian cities on smog alert. The others are Milan and cities in seven Lombardy provinces.