Calenda says new phase for TIM after Genish meeting (2)

Rome, October 19 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said he could see Italian telecommunications giant Telecom Italia (TIM) turning over a new leaf after meeting CEO Amos Genish on Thursday. "It seems to me that a new phase, more productive and constructive than the past, can open," Calenda said. He said the next meeting will take place after the company has approved a new industrial plan. The Italian government recently exercised its golden power over TIM, whose biggest stakeholder is France's Vivendi. "It was a positive, productive encounter," said Genish.