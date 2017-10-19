Italian held on Bali released - Alfano (3)

Rome, October 19 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Thursday that an Italian who had been held on the Indonesian island of Bali for over a year has been released. "Carmine Sciaudone, a compatriot held on Bali for over a year, is free and is returning to Italy," Alfano said in a foreign ministry statement. Alfano has raised the question with the aim of bringing it to a rapid solution, including at a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart on October 11. Alfano said "this is a positive outcome, which we greet with joy, of a case which I have personally followed step by step since the start. "Over the course of these months, Carmine Sciaudone and his relatives here in Italy have been constantly assisted and with the maximum attention by the foreign ministry and our embassy in Jakarta.