Soccer: Insigne an injury doubt for Inter

Naples, October 18 - Lorenzo Insigne picked up a thigh strain in Tuesday's 3-2 Champions League defeat at Man City and is an injury doubt for Napoli's Saturday-night top-of-the-table clash with Inter Milan. Napoli said the condition of the Italy striker would be assessed on a daily basis. Maurizio Sarri's men are top of Serie A with a perfect 24 points from eight matches with Inter in second slot on 22.