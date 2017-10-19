School unions to strike agst 'few' budget resources (3)

Rome
19/10/2017
Rome, October 19 - School unions said Thursday they would call their members out on strike against the 2018 budget because it allegedly does not allocate enough funds for Italian schools. "There are insufficient funds for schools" in the budget, a joint statement from Flc Cgil, Cisl Scuola, Federazione Uil Scuola Rua and Snals Confsal said. The unions called for "extra investments to guarantee teaching standards and valorise the professionalism of all operators". They said the budget approved by cabinet Monday "does not respond to the real needs of public education in our country". In support of their claims, the unions said they would "activate all the initiatives of mobilisation necessary". Until recently teachers have protested against the 'Good School' reforms of the former government of Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi.
