CONSIP civil plaintiff in Romeo trial (2)

Rome, October 19 - A Rome court on Thursday admitted CONSIP as a civil plaintiff in the criminal trial against Campania businessman Alfredo Romeo for alleged corruption in contracts with the civil-service procurement agency. CONSIP also requested that civil responsibility be attributed to Romeo's company, Romeo Gestioni. The court admitted the Cittadinanzattiva Onlus and Assoconsum associations as civil plaintiffs too. "I am not a corruptor, read the court documentation," Romeo said during a break in the first hearing of the fast-track trial. Tiziano Renzi, the father of ex-premier and Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi, and Sports Minister Luca Lotti are under investigation in a probe related to the CONSIP case. Renzi is being probed for influence-peddling and Lotti for revealing judicial secrets.