INPS reports 129% increase in 'on call' jobs in 8 mts (2)

Rome, October 19 - INPS said Thursday that there was a 129.5% increase on the number of so-called 'on-call' work contracts in the first eight months of 2017 with respect to the same period last year. It said the increase went from 121,000 'gig' contracts in the first eight months of 2016 to 278.000 in 2017. It linked the rise to the scrapping of a controversial voucher system to pay for occasional work.