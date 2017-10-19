Rome

No grounds to punish Ryanair says ENAC (3)

No more cancellations after March, O'Leary says

No grounds to punish Ryanair says ENAC (3)

Rome, October 19 - Italian Civil Aviation Authority ENAC chief Vito Riggio said Thursday there were no grounds to punish Ryanair despite the Irish low-cost airline cancelling thousands of flights without warning due to staff taking backed-up holidays and pilots leaving for better-paying airlines. "There are no grounds for applying sanctions on Ryanair, but we'll remain vigilant and ready to intervene if there are any complaints", ENAC President Vito Riggio said after meeting Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary. O'Leary told Riggi that the budget carrier would not be cancelling any more flights after March. "It was a good meeting," he said, saying that Ryanair will pay "all" of the estimated 25 million euros in reimbursements to affected passengers. "We found solutions for 95% of the passengers involved" after cancelling hundreds of thousands of flights. O'Leary went on to say that "our pilots are paid very well and we are now doing interviews with Alitalia pilots, who want to come over to us".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Acciuffata la coppia killer

Acciuffata la coppia killer

di Vinicio Leonetti

Non solo Vasco nell’estate 2018

Non solo Vasco nell’estate 2018

Violenza su una bimba, arrestato 26enne

Violenza su una bimba, arrestato 26enne

di Rosario Pasciuto

Calabria, in programma 19mila assunzioni

Calabria, in programma 19mila assunzioni

di Antonio Morello

Il mercato del pesce sottratto alle cosche

Il mercato del pesce
sottratto alle cosche

di Arcangelo Badolati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33