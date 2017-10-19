Algerian terror suspect deported (3)

Rome

Rome, October 19 - A 34-year-old Algerian national was deported from Italy Thursday for reasons of national security, the interior ministry said. The man, an irregular immigrant was flagged to authorities by the DIGOS anti-terror police in Catania for "instigation to commit terror crimes" after publishing on his Facebook profile phrases agreeing with the persecution of Christian communities in the Middle East by jihadist groups. With this expulsion Italy has now expelled 86 people back to their home countries this year, and 218 since the start of 2015. They have all been subjects gravitating in extremist religious circles, the ministry said.

