Algerian terror suspect deported (3)

Rome
19/10/2017
Rome, October 19 - A 34-year-old Algerian national was deported from Italy Thursday for reasons of national security, the interior ministry said. The man, an irregular immigrant was flagged to authorities by the DIGOS anti-terror police in Catania for "instigation to commit terror crimes" after publishing on his Facebook profile phrases agreeing with the persecution of Christian communities in the Middle East by jihadist groups. With this expulsion Italy has now expelled 86 people back to their home countries this year, and 218 since the start of 2015. They have all been subjects gravitating in extremist religious circles, the ministry said.
Le altre notizie
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Violenza su una bimba, arrestato 26enne
di Rosario Pasciuto
Calabria, in programma 19mila assunzioni
di Antonio Morello
Il mercato del pesce
sottratto alle cosche
di Arcangelo Badolati
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online