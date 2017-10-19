Protesters march agst G7 in Ischia (3)

Ischia, October 19 - Anti-globalist protesters marched on Ischia Thursday to protest a Group of Seven interior ministers' meeting on the Bay of Naples island. Police said some 125 people marched from the port area to close to the G7 summit venue, after no more than 200 had been authorised to take part in the protest. Among the banners the marchers held was one saying "No G7 for a world without borders". Another said "we are all migrants". Before setting off, the protester daubed a small part of the the port's dockside with tomato sauce, and also poured some sauce into the sea. "This is the blood of the migrants that are forced to die at sea," one of the march leaders said through a megaphone. Topping the agenda of the G7 ministers was the fight against terrorism online and foreign fighters.