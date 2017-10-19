Catalan crisis advantage for Milan's EMA bid-Maroni (2)

Milan
19/10/2017
Milan, October 19 - Lombardy Governor Roberto Maroni told an ANSA Forum on Thursday that the Catalan crisis "is an advantage for Milan's bid for the EMA" - the European Medicines Agency, which is set to leave London due to Brexit. "(Catalonia President Carles) Puigdemont has missed an extraordinary opportunity," Maroni said. "He is stuck halfway. "Now he does not have the strength that he had on the first day. "Paradoxically, this is an advantage for Lombardy on the EMA case. "Barcelona's bid has been weakened and all of the benefit is for Milan's bid". The said that if Milan lands the EMA, its home will be the central Pirelli Tower, with the regional assembly moving out and taking up the city's Palazzo del Senato.
Le altre notizie
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
di Vinicio Leonetti
Violenza su una bimba, arrestato 26enne
di Rosario Pasciuto
Calabria, in programma 19mila assunzioni
di Antonio Morello
Il mercato del pesce
sottratto alle cosche
di Arcangelo Badolati
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online