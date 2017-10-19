Catalan crisis advantage for Milan's EMA bid-Maroni (2)

Milan

Barcelona bid weakened, Lombardy governor tells ANSA Forum

Milan, October 19 - Lombardy Governor Roberto Maroni told an ANSA Forum on Thursday that the Catalan crisis "is an advantage for Milan's bid for the EMA" - the European Medicines Agency, which is set to leave London due to Brexit. "(Catalonia President Carles) Puigdemont has missed an extraordinary opportunity," Maroni said. "He is stuck halfway. "Now he does not have the strength that he had on the first day. "Paradoxically, this is an advantage for Lombardy on the EMA case. "Barcelona's bid has been weakened and all of the benefit is for Milan's bid". The said that if Milan lands the EMA, its home will be the central Pirelli Tower, with the regional assembly moving out and taking up the city's Palazzo del Senato.

