Italian held on Bali released - Alfano (2)

Rome, October 19 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Thursday that an Italian who had been held on the Indonesian island of Bali for over a year has been released. "Carmine Sciaudone, a compatriot held on Bali for over a year, is free and is returning to Italy," Alfano said in a foreign ministry statement. Alfano has raised the question with the aim of bringing it to a rapid solution, including at a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart on October 11.