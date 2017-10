New permanent contracts down 2.5% in 8 months - INPS (2)

Rome, October 19 - Pensions and social security agency INPS said Thursday that 1,032,486 permanent open-end job contracts were stipulated in the first eight months of 2017 (including temporary jobs converted into steady ones) a drop of 2.5% with respect to the same period in 2016. It said virtually the same number of steady contracts, 1,033,409, were terminated in this period. It said a total of 4,597,982 new job contracts were stipulated, when permanent and temporary ones are added together, while 3,653,940 were terminated, for a net gain of 944,042.