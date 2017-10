Budget measures to generate 1mn hires in 3 yrs -draft (2)

Rome, October 19 - The incentives in the 2018 budget for firms that take on young people will generate almost one million new hires, 980,000, over three years, according to the draft of a technical report on the package. It estimates that 380,000 permanent, open-ended contracts will be signed by under-35s in 2018. In the two years that follow, incentives for under-30s are expected to generate around 300,000 hires each year.