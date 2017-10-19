Fifteen arrested in Milan for allegedly ripping off elderly

Milan, October 19 - Police on Thursday arrested 15 people accused of defrauding or attempting to defraud the elderly by telling them a close relative was in immediate financial difficulty, usually due to an accident. The arrested - 10 Italian and five Polish citizens - allegedly convinced numerous elderly people to hand over cash of up to 8,000 euros and, in some cases, jewelry. Investigators said the group set up a call centre in Poland from which it conducted its operations on elderly victims in Milan and Switzerland, at times going as far as simulating the voice of the relative in question to give instructions to the victim. The investigation sprang from the September 2015 arrest of a member of the criminal group who had numerous cell phones in his possession, which led investigators to discover the group's operations in Poland. The arrest warrants were issued as a result of the investigators' recorded evidence of 20 episodes of the alleged fraud, including some caught on film.