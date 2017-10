Fini, 'slot-machine king' could face money-laundering trial (2)

Rome, October 19 - Former foreign minister and ex Lower House Speaker Gianfranco Fini could face a trial into alleged money laundering after being notified by prosecutors that an investigation has been concluded, sources said Thursday. The move often comes before prosecutors request an indictment. The same notification was also sent to Fini's partner, Elisabetta Tulliani, as well as Tulliani's brother and father, and Francesco Corallo, the so-called king of the slot-machine business.