Gentiloni knew about, agreed with BoI motion - Renzi

Rome
19/10/2017
Rome, October 19 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said in an interview published Thursday that Premier Paolo Gentiloni knew about a motion that the centre-left group presented this week critical of the Bank of Italy and had no objections. "The government was not simply informed: it was in agreement," ex-premier Renzi told Quotidiano Nazionale. "The government was not just aware of the parliamentary motion, those who know parliamentary law, know that this motion featured the government's opinion. "This was there and it was positive". Renzi added that he did not consider the motion an attack on the central bank's independence. "Doesn't parliament have the right to discuss things, while stressing there there is no personal issues with Governor Ignazio Visco?", he said.
