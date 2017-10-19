CIG layoff benefit down 49.8% in Sept yr-on-yr - INPS (2)

Rome
19/10/2017
Rome, October 19 - Pensions and social-security agency INPS said Thursday that in September the number of hours it authorized of the Cassa Integrazione (CIG) benefit for workers who have been laid off or had their hours reduced by companies in financial difficulty was down 49.8% on the same month last year. It added, however, that the number of CIG hours was up 3.9% with respect to August. The agency said 266.3 million CIG hours were authorized in the first nine months of 2017, down 42.15% on the 460.4 million in the same period last year. It is the lowest level since 2008, when 228 million CIG hours were authorized in the equivalent period.
