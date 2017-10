Soccer: Juve beat Sporting, Roma impress in draw at Chelsea

Rome, October 19 - Juventus had to work hard for a precious 2-1 home win over Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Wednesday, while AS Roma impressed in a 3-3 draw at Chelsea. Juve are second in Group D with six points from three games, three behind leaders Barcelona, after a Miralem Pjanic free-kick canceled out an Alex Sandro own goal and Mario Mandzukic scored a late winner. Roma did not lose their heads after going 2-0 down in the early stages at Stamford Bridge and were unlucky not to notch a memorable victory. Aleksandar Kolarov pulled one back and then Edin Dzeko struck twice to put the visitors in front, before Eden Hazard completed a double to earn the London side a draw. Chelsea lead Group C with seven points, while Roma are second with five and Atletico Madrid are third with two after a surprise goalless draw at Qarabag.