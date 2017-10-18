Tusk thanks Italy for beginning to reduce migrant flow

Brussels
18/10/2017
Brussels, October 18 - EU Council President Donald Tusk said on the eve of an EU summit that the Italian government under Premier Paolo Gentiloni had begun to curb migrant flows effectively. He noted that it was "thanks to Italy" that the number of undocumented migrants and migrant deaths had finally begun to drop. Tusk urged the EU to step up its efforts to help and added that member states would have to be prepared to work harder and put more money into the Trust Fund for Africa.
