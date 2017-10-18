Italy donates 300,000 euros to Somali Red Crescent

Rome, October 18 - Italy has donated 300,000 euros to the Somali Red Crescent following last weekend's terrorist attack in Mogadishu, the foreign ministry in Rome said on Wednesday. "I have arranged through the Italian Cooperation Service for the emergency funding of 300,000 euros to the Federation of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent (FICROSS) to at least partly alleviate the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Mogadishu a few days ago" said Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano. "The Somali Red Crescent Society will be able to use this money from Italy to provide medical care to those injured in the attack". Central Mogadishu was hit by the terrorist attack on 14 October - 327 were killed and over 400 injured. "Italy wishes to show its support to all the families of the victims and the injured," concluded Alfano.