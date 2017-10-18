Migrant arrivals fell sharply on year in Sept -Frontex

Brussels, October 18 - The number of migrant arrivals in Italy via the central Mediterranean route fell by over two-thirds in September compared to the same month last year, dropping to to 5,600, Frontex said Wednesday. The number rose on the previous month, however, due to higher levels of migrants arriving from the Tunisian and Algerian coasts, reported the EU border agency. The total number of arrivals in the first nine months of the year was about 104,800, 21% fewer than in the same period of the previous year.