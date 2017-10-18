Senate Speaker requested to use 'kangaroo' on living wills (2)

Rome
18/10/2017
Rome, October 18 - Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso has been requested to use the so-called 'kangaroo' mechanism to cut through the obstructionism that a bill to regulate living wills has encountered, sources said Wednesday. The approval of a kangaroo amendment strikes down all similar amendments and speeds up debate. The request was made in letter by Emilia Grazie De Biasi, a Democratic Party (PD) lawmaker and head of the Upper House's health committee, after a petition from the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement. Three thousand amendments have been filed and the bill could run aground if no way is found to cut through them. A living will, also called a directive to physicians or advance directive, is a document that lets people state their wishes for end-of-life medical care, in case they become unable to communicate their decisions.
