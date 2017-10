Soccer: Cagliari appoint Diego Lopez new coach (3)

Cagliari, October 18 - Serie A strugglers Cagliari said Wednesday that they have appointed former player Diego Lopez as their new coach. Lopez, a solid defender nicknamed El Jefe (the boss), made 342 appearances for the Sardinia side between 1998 and 2010. The 43-year-old former Uruguay international has signed a contract running until June 2019. He previously coached Bologna and had a brief stint in charge of relegation-bound Palermo last season. Cagliari sacked Massimo Rastelli on Tuesday after four straight defeats in Serie A. The Sardinian side are 16th in Serie A after Sunday's 3-2 loss to Genoa with six points from eight games, one point above the relation zone.