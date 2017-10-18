'Clear lack of effective oversight' - Renzi on BoI (2)

Recanti, October 18 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi on Wednesday commented on his group's motion criticising the Bank of Italy, saying there has been a "clear lack of effective oversight". "If someone wants to say that nothing has happened in the banking sector over the last few years, we are not among them, because everything possible has happened," he said. "Our motion yesterday powerfully explains that there is a need to turn a new leaf. "Whoever is the governor, and the decisions made by the government and the relative authorities, will have the full institutional respect of the PD. "But yesterday the PD voted on the basis of government indications".