Italian priest freed in Nigeria (7)

Rome, October 18 - Father Maurizio Pallù, an Italian missionary priest kidnapped in Nigeria last week, has been freed, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano told Radio capital Wednesday. Alfano said Father Pallù was "well". Alfano said "during the course of the night the foreign ministry crisis unit communicated to me the liberation of Father Maurizio Pallù, the missionary who had been kidnapped in Nigeria. "We await him in Italy soon". Alfano said "according to what his Neocatumenal brothers also say, he is travelling to Abuja." He said that while some things may have changed since last night, "the information we have is positive". Sources at the Rome Vicariate also confirmed Father Pallù had been freed. Father Pallù told Vatican Radio that "I had moments of fear but I have to say I felt very much the assistance of the saints, of the Virgin Mary, of Carmen Hernandez (founder of the Neocatecumenal Way). "They took three of us hostage, a Nigerian brother, a Nigerian girl student, and me. They let us go at about 10 o'clock last night. "I've been kidnapped twice in a year but I'm convinced that God will destroy the work of the Devil. Another important thing to stress is this: the two kidnappings took place on the feast of the Madonna of Fatima, October 13". Asked if he will be returning to Italy, he replied: "They have told me to come back to Italy. I'd like to stay here because you beat the Devil by being here. "When they let me come back (to Nigeria) I'll come back here very happily and I'll offer my poor person for the evangelisation of Nigeria". Florence Mayor Diego Nardella called Pallù's release "splendid news" while former Florence mayor, ex-premier and Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi echoed that sentiment, phoning Florence Archbishop Giuseppe Betori to send his best wishes. Father Pallu', 63 today, was kidnapped at Benin City in southern Nigeria last week. He phoned his mother Sunday night to tell her he was well and would be released "in a few days", Vatican Insider reported Monday. Laura Pallu', 92, made the phone call public during a prayer vigil for her son's release in the parish of Santa Lucia La Sala in northern Florence. Father Pallu', a priest from the Rome diocese, was kidnapped Thursday in Nigeria, sources said Friday, adding that the foreign ministry's crisis unit had already been alerted and the Rome prosecutor's office anti-terror unit has opened a probe. The foreign ministry said no effort was being spared in the case, in a "dutiful" framework of confidentiality. Rome prosecutors are investigating a suspected terror crime, judicial sources said. While Islamist terrorists Boko Haram were initially suspected, they have since been all but ruled out. Sources said Florence-born Pallù was stopped with two other people on his way to Benin City. They were stopped by an armed group that stole all their belongings and abducted the priest who has been on a mission to Nigeria for three years. Pallu' graduated in history before setting off as a lay missionary around the world, for 11 years. In 1988, when his father died, he joined a Rome seminary and in 1991 was ordained as a priest. Two years later, spent working as a chaplain, he was sent to the Netherlands. The Rome diocese said it was praying for his liberation. Florence Archbishop Betori said he was following the case with "apprehension" and urged people to pray for Father Pallù. Pope Francis also said he was praying for Pallù.