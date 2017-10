Italy, Spain reforms have cut jobless - Draghi (4)

Rome, October 18 - Italy, Spain and Portugal have passed reforms in recent years that have helped cut unemployment, European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said Wednesday. "These reforms also seem to have made unemployment more reactive with respect to growth," Draghi said. He said "structural policies are one of the main factors that explain these positive developments. "But naturally underlying financial and macroeconomic policies have been just as fundamental". In reaction, ex-premier Matteo Renzi, whose former government enacted structural reforms including to the labour market, said "thank you Draghi, your words are significant". Draghi was addressing a conference at the ECB on Structural Reforms in the Eurozone.