PD criticised, didn't demand Visco's head - Rosato (2)

Rome

House whip says defending premier's right to choose governor

Rome, October 18 - Democratic Party (PD) Lower House whip Ettore Rosato said Wednesday that a motion the centre-left group presented that was critical of the Bank of Italy was not a demand for Governor Ignazio Visco's head. "We don't want anyone's head," Rosato said. "We are the only ones who defended the right of the premier to identify the next governor. "But we could not fail to make a judgement and we have said on many occasions, not just yesterday, that the control system has not always worked in the best way and many savers have perceived this too".

