PD criticised, didn't demand Visco's head - Rosato (2)

Rome
18/10/2017
Rome, October 18 - Democratic Party (PD) Lower House whip Ettore Rosato said Wednesday that a motion the centre-left group presented that was critical of the Bank of Italy was not a demand for Governor Ignazio Visco's head. "We don't want anyone's head," Rosato said. "We are the only ones who defended the right of the premier to identify the next governor. "But we could not fail to make a judgement and we have said on many occasions, not just yesterday, that the control system has not always worked in the best way and many savers have perceived this too".
Le altre notizie
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Crolla una scala, muore 54enne
di Emanuele Cammaroto
Ha provocato l’incidente sull’A2, arrestato ambulante marocchino
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online