Veltroni says PD Bank of Italy motion unjustifiable (2)

Rome, October 18 - Walter Veltroni, the former head of the Democratic Party (PD), on Wednesday blasted a motion by the centre-left group against Governor Ignazio Visco as "incomprehensible and unjustifiable". On Tuesday a PD motion debated in the Lower House came out against Visco over his handling of Italy's recent banking crisis, saying a "new phase was needed". It said the crisis "could have been mitigated with more incisive and rapid prevention and management activity" in a move that many saw as an attack on the independence of the central bank. "The Bank of Italy has always been an asset of independence and autonomy for the whole country," Veltroni, who is also a former mayor of Rome, said when asked about the motion by ANSA. "That's why the PD parliamentary motion seems incomprehensible and unjustifiable to me". President Sergio Mattarella on Monday night called for "everyone" to safeguard the bank's autonomy and independence.