Berlusconi says will see Salvini on platform next week (3)

Milan, October 18 - Centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi said Wednesday he will see anti-euro, anti-immigrant Northern League (LN) leader Matteo Salvini "next week" on the platform for the coalition they will run on in next year's general election. Berlusconi said he was sure Salvini would be persuaded of the difficulties of leaving the euro. He said everyone in the coalition, including also the rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) was "convinced of the need to stay united". Polls currently show an FI-LN-FdI alliance would come out on top in the election, expected in March.