Italy example agst terror, radicalisation, King-ANSA (2)

Brussels, October 18 - Italy can be an "example" in the fight against terror and radicalisation in Europe, with which it is invited to "share its experience", European Security Union Commissioner Sir Julian King told ANSA Wednesday on the eve of the G7 on Ischia. King urged the Italian cities who signed the Nice Declaration, including Turin, Genoa, Milan, Florence and Venice, to "assume a leading role" in the EU's new 100-million-euro security cooperation projects. Italy has recently been praised for managing to avert any terror attacks of the kind seen in other European countries.