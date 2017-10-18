Life sought for HIV man who infected 30 women (3)

Rome, October 18 - Rome prosecutors on Wednesday requested a life term for Valentino Talluto, an HIV-positive Rome man accused of infecting through unprotected sex about 30 women. They also asked he should be put in daytime solitary confinement for two years. Talluto, 32, is charged with knowingly infecting the women with the virus. He allegedly did so from when he discovered he was HIV positive in April 2006 through November 23, 2015, the day prior to his arrest. Prosecutors say Talluto had unprotected sex with the women - most of whom he met online - even though he knew he had HIV. Talluto pled ignorance of the risks of HIV infection. He is also charged with the secondary infection of an eight-month-old baby, who was born with encephalopathy "caused by the HIV-positive state contracted from the mother during birth," according to prosecution papers. Investigators turned up a total of 57 incidents of unprotected sex, but believe Talluto may have directly or indirectly infected more people who have not turned to authorities.